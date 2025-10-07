Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Hercules positions itself at the heart of the UK’s infrastructure wave

Hercules Plc

Hercules looks set to close the year with record figures, positioning itself as one of the most directly exposed companies to the UK’s new wave of infrastructure investment. Management now expects full-year revenue to exceed £118 million, a clear step up from last year’s £101.9 million, confirming that momentum is not just holding but building.

This latest update reinforces Hercules’ position as a contractor and labour specialist operating where government and private capital are most heavily concentrated, power, water, and transport.

The acquisition of Advantage NRG earlier this year has opened direct access to the power transmission market, giving Hercules specialist teams at a time when the country’s electricity grid is being re-engineered to support renewable energy. In water, new regional contracts worth several million pounds have been added to the order book, with the company’s operational model designed to flex quickly as new AMP8 frameworks are awarded. Rail remains an emerging growth area, but early work secured around HS2 and associated maintenance gives Hercules a base to build from.

The Hercules Academy continues to scale rapidly, with thousands of operatives already trained since launch. This focus on skills is not just social responsibility, it is strategic. By producing its own qualified workforce, Hercules reduces exposure to one of the sector’s most persistent risks: the shortage of skilled labour. The addition of a transport training arm further broadens its control over the workforce pipeline, reinforcing reliability for clients facing strict delivery timelines.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Hercules Site Services

Hercules plc FY25 update, record revenue expected at over £118m

Hercules plc expects FY25 revenue above £118m, up 16% year-on-year, with adjusted EBITDA and PBT in line with market forecasts. Growth was driven by UK infrastructure investment, acquisitions including Advantage NRG, and expansion of the Hercules Academy.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules secures £6.5m in UK water sector contracts

Hercules has been awarded contracts worth approximately £6.5 million from clients including Galliford Try, Costain and Thames Water. The contracts span multiple UK water regions and highlight Hercules’ growing role in supporting infrastructure upgrades during AMP8, the sector’s current investment cycle.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules steps into power with a high-voltage labour move

Hercules plc enters the UK energy sector with the acquisition of Advantage NRG, securing specialist capability just as demand for overhead linesmen surges in line with the country's net-zero infrastructure push.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules reports record revenue and strong profit growth in H1

Hercules plc reports impressive interim results for H1 2025, showcasing record revenue, boosted profits, and strong growth in the UK infrastructure sector.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules acquires QTT to boost academy training capacity

Hercules plc announces the acquisition of Quality Transport Training Ltd, enhancing its Academy's capacity to address the UK's construction skills shortage.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules plc to announce Interim Results on 17 June 2025

Hercules plc (LON:HERC), a key player in UK infrastructure and construction labor supply, will reveal its interim results on June 17, 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple