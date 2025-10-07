Hercules positions itself at the heart of the UK’s infrastructure wave

Hercules looks set to close the year with record figures, positioning itself as one of the most directly exposed companies to the UK’s new wave of infrastructure investment. Management now expects full-year revenue to exceed £118 million, a clear step up from last year’s £101.9 million, confirming that momentum is not just holding but building.

This latest update reinforces Hercules’ position as a contractor and labour specialist operating where government and private capital are most heavily concentrated, power, water, and transport.

The acquisition of Advantage NRG earlier this year has opened direct access to the power transmission market, giving Hercules specialist teams at a time when the country’s electricity grid is being re-engineered to support renewable energy. In water, new regional contracts worth several million pounds have been added to the order book, with the company’s operational model designed to flex quickly as new AMP8 frameworks are awarded. Rail remains an emerging growth area, but early work secured around HS2 and associated maintenance gives Hercules a base to build from.

The Hercules Academy continues to scale rapidly, with thousands of operatives already trained since launch. This focus on skills is not just social responsibility, it is strategic. By producing its own qualified workforce, Hercules reduces exposure to one of the sector’s most persistent risks: the shortage of skilled labour. The addition of a transport training arm further broadens its control over the workforce pipeline, reinforcing reliability for clients facing strict delivery timelines.

