Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$18.00’, now 7.0% Upside Potential

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated which can be found using ticker (HR) now have 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $20.00 and $16.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $18.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $16.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $16.71 while the 200 day moving average is $17.17. The market capitalization for the company is 6.00B. The current share price for the company is: $16.92 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,417,886,516 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $3.47 and a 0.18% return on assets.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. It acquires properties from health systems, developers, physician groups, and other private investors. Its portfolio includes Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Porter Adventist Mob Portfolio, Taj Mahal Medical Center, Penrose Pavilion, Church Street Mobs, Parkway Professional Mob I And II, Clearview Mob I And Mob II, Highmark Medical Center, Valley Medical Center, 2100 Exeter Road, Mid-State Medical Center, Pima Medical Pavilion I & II, and others. It has invested in approximately 721 real estate properties in 35 states totaling approximately 42 million square feet. It provides leasing and property management services to more than 39 million square feet nationwide.