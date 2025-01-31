Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 7.9% Upside Potential

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated with ticker code (HR) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $20.00 and $16.00 with the average target price sitting at $18.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $16.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The 50 day MA is $17.18 and the 200 day MA is $16.98. The market capitalization for the company is 6.02B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $16.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,498,286,135 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $3.46 and a 0.24% return on assets.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. It acquires properties from health systems, developers, physician groups, and other private investors. Its portfolio includes Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Porter Adventist Mob Portfolio, Taj Mahal Medical Center, Penrose Pavilion, Church Street Mobs, Parkway Professional Mob I And II, Clearview Mob I And Mob II, Highmark Medical Center, Valley Medical Center, 2100 Exeter Road, Mid-State Medical Center, Pima Medical Pavilion I & II, and others. It has invested in approximately 721 real estate properties in 35 states totaling approximately 42 million square feet. It provides leasing and property management services to more than 39 million square feet nationwide.