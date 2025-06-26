Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Healthcare real‑estate innovation

Physicians Capital

Physicians Capital is emerging as a transformative presence in medical real estate, led by Dr Conrad Ivie, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with an entrepreneurial focus. Combining clinical excellence with a keen understanding of property finance, the firm supports healthcare providers through sale-and-leaseback strategies and tailored capital solutions. This model empowers physician groups with liquidity while allowing them to retain operational control, a growing priority in an increasingly consolidated and cost-sensitive healthcare landscape.

Dr Ivie’s dual perspective as both a practising surgeon and business leader brings a unique advantage. His hands-on medical expertise strengthens trust among physician partners, while his background in business administration informs strategic real-estate decisions. Patients describe his care as both precise and compassionate, with consistent praise for his diagnostic accuracy and follow-through. These attributes reinforce the company’s ethos of aligning clinical standards with financial empowerment.

Physicians Capital operates at the intersection of evolving care delivery models and real-estate innovation. As outpatient facilities become central to modern healthcare, the company is well-positioned to meet the demand for flexible, practice-friendly capital structures that promote both stability and growth.

Physicians Capital are the only physicians-owned private real estate investment firm that allows doctors to reclaim ownership, generate passive income and build long-term wealth.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple