Healthcare real‑estate innovation

Physicians Capital is emerging as a transformative presence in medical real estate, led by Dr Conrad Ivie, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with an entrepreneurial focus. Combining clinical excellence with a keen understanding of property finance, the firm supports healthcare providers through sale-and-leaseback strategies and tailored capital solutions. This model empowers physician groups with liquidity while allowing them to retain operational control, a growing priority in an increasingly consolidated and cost-sensitive healthcare landscape.

Dr Ivie’s dual perspective as both a practising surgeon and business leader brings a unique advantage. His hands-on medical expertise strengthens trust among physician partners, while his background in business administration informs strategic real-estate decisions. Patients describe his care as both precise and compassionate, with consistent praise for his diagnostic accuracy and follow-through. These attributes reinforce the company’s ethos of aligning clinical standards with financial empowerment.

Physicians Capital operates at the intersection of evolving care delivery models and real-estate innovation. As outpatient facilities become central to modern healthcare, the company is well-positioned to meet the demand for flexible, practice-friendly capital structures that promote both stability and growth.

Physicians Capital are the only physicians-owned private real estate investment firm that allows doctors to reclaim ownership, generate passive income and build long-term wealth.