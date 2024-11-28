Follow us on:

HashiCorp, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$34.88’, now 3.3% Upside Potential

HashiCorp, Inc. with ticker code (HCP) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $35.00 and $34.00 and has a mean share price target at $34.88. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $33.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $33.86 while the 200 day moving average is $31.68. The market cap for the company is 6.81B. The stock price is currently at: $33.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,036,117,408 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $3.16 and a -7.92% return on assets.

HashiCorp, Inc. is a multi-cloud infrastructure automation software company. The Company’s software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud for infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. Its products include Terraform, Vagrant, Consul, Packer, Nomad, Vault, Boundary, and Waypoint. Terraform is an infrastructure provisioning product that allows users to set up and manage information technology infrastructure. Terraform is cloud-neutral, supporting all public and private clouds. Vagrant is a secret management and data protection product. Consul is an application-centric networking automation product. Nomad is a scheduler and workload orchestrator that enables organizations to deploy and manage applications. It offers practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. Its products are used by organizations of all sizes, across a range of industries.

