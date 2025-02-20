HashiCorp, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$34.83’, now 1.3% Upside Potential

HashiCorp, Inc. with ticker code (HCP) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $35.00 and $34.00 calculating the average target share price we see $34.83. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $34.37 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 1.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $34.16 while the 200 day moving average is $33.78. The market capitalization for the company is 7.05B. The stock price is currently at: $34.47 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,142,290,878 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $3.26 and a -6.07% return on assets.

HashiCorp, Inc. is a multi-cloud infrastructure automation software company. The Company’s software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud for infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. Its products include Terraform, Vagrant, Consul, Packer, Nomad, Vault, Boundary, and Waypoint. Terraform is an infrastructure provisioning product that allows users to set up and manage information technology infrastructure. Terraform is cloud-neutral, supporting all public and private clouds. Vagrant is a secret management and data protection product. Consul is an application-centric networking automation product. Nomad is a scheduler and workload orchestrator that enables organizations to deploy and manage applications. It offers practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. Its products are used by organizations of all sizes, across a range of industries.