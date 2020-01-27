Hardide plc Appoint new Finance Director for next stage of growth

Hardide plc (LON: HDD), the developer and provider of advanced surface coating technology, has announced the appointment of Simon Hallam to the Board as Finance Director, with effect from 20 April 2020. He succeeds Peter Davenport who, as announced on 21 January 2020, will be stepping down from the Board to pursue a new career in education. To ensure an effective handover, Peter will remain with the Company for a short period after Simon joins.

Simon has over 20 years’ experience in senior finance roles within industrial manufacturing and engineering companies. He joins from the Doncasters Group, a leading international engineering company, where he is currently Finance Director of the UK business in the Industrial Gas Turbine Division. Prior to that, he was with IMI plc for nine years as Finance Director of the UK business within the Precision Engineering Division. He was Company Secretary of IMI Precision Engineering Ltd for seven years and of Norgren Limited for five years. He will assume the role of Company Secretary of Hardide. Simon, who holds a BA (Hons) in Accountancy and is a Chartered Accountant, started his career with KPMG.

Robert Goddard, Chairman of Hardide plc commented: “The Board is very pleased to welcome Simon to Hardide. He brings significant financial experience from relevant larger corporate manufacturing and engineering environments and we are confident he will be a valuable addition to the Board as the Company enters the next stage of its growth. “The Board is very grateful to Peter for his dedication and we will be sad to see him depart. He has been a key player in the development of the Company over the past 15 years and we wish him well with his new career.”