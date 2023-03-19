Hanover Insurance Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Hanover Insurance Group Inc with ticker code (THG) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 141 calculating the mean target price we have $156.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $127.24 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 22.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $136.18 while the 200 day moving average is $137.64. The company has a market cap of $4,328m. Find out more information at: https://www.hanover.com

The potential market cap would be $5,313m based on the market consensus.

The Hanover Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers’ compensation, and other commercial lines coverage. The Specialty segment provides professional and executive Lines, marine, and surety and other, as well as specialty P&C, such as program business, specialty industrial and commercial property, excess and surplus lines, and specialty general liability coverage. The Personal Lines segment offers personal automobile and homeowner’s coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, personal cyber, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment markets investment management services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The Hanover Insurance Group markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Allmerica Financial Corp. and changed its name to The Hanover Insurance Group in December 2005. The Hanover Insurance Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.58% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.96, revenue per share of 153.61 and a 0.79% return on assets.