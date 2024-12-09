GXO Logistics, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 37.4% Upside Potential

GXO Logistics, Inc. with ticker code (GXO) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $83.00 and $52.00 with the average target price sitting at $68.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at $49.84 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 37.4%. The day 50 moving average is $58.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to $52.43. The market capitalization for the company is 5.94B. The stock price is currently at: $49.75 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,165,353,417 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 55.9, revenue per share of $92.63 and a 2.23% return on assets.

GXO Logistics, Inc. provides contract logistics services. The Company provides its customers with warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce and reverse logistics, and other supply chain services to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions. It offers platforms for outsourced e-commerce logistics, including the e-fulfillment platform in Europe. The Company has three reporting units: Americas and Asia-Pacific; United Kingdom, and Ireland and Continental Europe. The Company operates approximately 979 facilities worldwide totaling 197 million square feet of space, primarily on behalf of large corporations, that have outsourced their warehousing, distribution and other related activities to the Company. The Company serves a range of customers across a range of industries, such as e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods, among others.