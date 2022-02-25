GSTechnologies appoints Galvin Bai as an Executive Director

GSTechnologies Ltd (LON:GST), the integrated information and communication technology infrastructure solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Mr Bai Zhencong (“Galvin Bai”) as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2022.

Galvin Bai has over 15 years’ experience in a variety of business development and process implementation roles, including at All Best Enterprise Pte Ltd, the Singapore based regulated money transfer and exchange company. Galvin has considerable experience of the workflows and processes involved in payment and remittance businesses, including the implementation of Know Your Client and Anti-Money Laundering processes. Galvin has a degree in Manufacturing Engineering from Boston University in the USA.

Tone Goh, Chairman of GSTechnologies, commented: “We are delighted that Galvin Bai is joining the GST board. Galvin has significant fintech experience, including in relation to regulated cross border payments and the implementation of KYC and AML processes. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we develop our blockchain enabled neobanking business. We look forward to making further announcements as we progress the implementation of our strategy during the course of 2022.”

Other than as set out in this announcement there are no further disclosures required in respect of Galvin Bai under paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.