GSK plc 17.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

GSK plc with ticker (LON:GSK) now has a potential upside of 17.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the GSK plc share price of 1,364 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 17.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,283 (52 week low) and 1,824 (52 week high) with an average of 9,094,295 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £56,332,167,210.



GSK plc is a global biopharma company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Operations and Research and Development. It develops cancer medicines for patients, including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and multiple myeloma. Its product areas include vaccines, specialty medicines, and general medicine. It is also focused on addressing the unmet treatment needs of patients with respiratory and inflammatory conditions. Its vaccine portfolio includes over 20 vaccines that help to protect people from a range of diseases and infections, including meningitis, shingles and flu, among others. Its specialty medicines are also engaged in developing medicines for respiratory disease and HIV. Its general medicines include inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, antibiotics, and medicines for skin diseases. It is advancing oligonucleotide therapeutics in chronic hepatitis B and steatotic liver disease as well as other therapeutic areas beyond liver disease.







