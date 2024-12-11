Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

GSK plc 17.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

GSK plc with ticker (LON:GSK) now has a potential upside of 17.3% according to Berenberg Bank.

GSK.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the GSK plc share price of 1,364 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 17.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,283 (52 week low) and 1,824 (52 week high) with an average of 9,094,295 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £56,332,167,210.

GSK plc is a global biopharma company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Operations and Research and Development. It develops cancer medicines for patients, including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and multiple myeloma. Its product areas include vaccines, specialty medicines, and general medicine. It is also focused on addressing the unmet treatment needs of patients with respiratory and inflammatory conditions. Its vaccine portfolio includes over 20 vaccines that help to protect people from a range of diseases and infections, including meningitis, shingles and flu, among others. Its specialty medicines are also engaged in developing medicines for respiratory disease and HIV. Its general medicines include inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, antibiotics, and medicines for skin diseases. It is advancing oligonucleotide therapeutics in chronic hepatitis B and steatotic liver disease as well as other therapeutic areas beyond liver disease.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    GSK

    GSK Plc Nucala COPD submission accepted by FDA

    GSK announces FDA review of Nucala for COPD treatment following successful MATINEE study data, aiming to be the first approved monthly biologic.
    GSK plc

    GSK plc RSV vaccine Arexvy approved in Japan

    GSK's Arexvy vaccine receives approval in Japan to protect adults aged 50-59 at increased risk from severe RSV infection, expanding its coverage.
    GSK Plc

    GSK Plc confirms 2024 guidance; Q3 dividend of 15p declared

    GSK Plc reports Q3 2024 results with strong growth in Specialty Medicines offsetting lower Vaccine sales. Core earnings rose by 5%, despite Zantac charges.
    GSK

    FDA accepted New Drug Application for GSK’s Gepotidacin

    GSK's new antibiotic gepotidacin earns FDA's Priority Review, marking potential first new uUTI oral treatment in 20 years, with decision due March 2025.
    GSK

    GSK Blenrep granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by China’s CDE

    GSK plc

    GSK reports positive headline data from mRNA vaccine phase II trial

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.