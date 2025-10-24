GSK Plc gains FDA approval for Blenrep combination in multiple myeloma

GSK plc (LON:GSK/NYSE: GSK) has announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone (BVd) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an immunomodulatory (IMID) agent.

The Blenrep approval is supported by data from the pivotal DREAMM-7 phase III trial. In patients who had two or more prior lines of therapy (3L+), including a PI and an IMID, Blenrep in combination demonstrated a clinically meaningful 51% reduction in the risk of death [HR 0.49, 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.32-0.76] and a tripled median progression-free survival (PFS) of 31.3 months [95% CI: 23.5-NR)] versus 10.4 months [95% CI: 7.0-13.4] for a daratumumab-based triplet (DVd) [HR 0.31, 95% CI: 0.21-0.47]. The safety and tolerability profiles of the Blenrep combination were broadly consistent with the known profiles of the individual agents.2

Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer, GSK, said: “Today’s FDA approval of Blenrep is another significant milestone, providing potential for superior efficacy, including overall survival, to US patients. There is an urgent need for new and novel therapies, as nearly all patients with multiple myeloma experience relapse and re-treating with the same mechanism of action often leads to suboptimal outcomes. As the only anti-BCMA agent that can be administered across healthcare settings, including in community centres where 70% of patients receive care, Blenrep fulfils a major patient need. We believe Blenrep can redefine treatment for patients with multiple myeloma in all parts of the world, and we are accelerating its development in earlier lines of therapy to support its use across all stages of this difficult-to-treat cancer.”

Working closely with the FDA, Blenrep is available through a new, streamlined Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). The new REMS supports appropriate use and patient safety while reducing administrative burden through simplified patient forms, removal of duplicative checklists and efficient communication between HCPs and either optometrists or ophthalmologists monitoring eye care. GSK will also offer Together with GSK, an optional patient support programme available to all US patients prescribed Blenrep.

Data from the DREAMM (DRiving Excellence in Approaches to Multiple Myeloma) clinical trial programme will be submitted to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines this year. Recent results from the DREAMM studies, alongside emerging real-world evidence, provide a growing body of data for Blenrep.[5],[6]

Sagar Lonial, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, Chair of Emory Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, said: “With the approval of Blenrep, we now have a community-accessible BCMA-targeting agent with the potential to improve outcomes for patients following two or more prior lines of treatment, where options are limited. This approval marks an important advance in the US relapsed/refractory treatment landscape.”

Michael Andreini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the Multiple Myeloma Research Consortium, said: “The reality for most patients with multiple myeloma is a relentless cycle of remission and relapse, as their disease becomes refractory to treatments. Patients urgently need more effective treatment options that can offer more quality time with their loved ones. We see the potential for Blenrep in combination to help patients achieve this.”

GSK is advancing the DREAMM clinical programme to demonstrate Blenrep‘s potential benefit in earlier lines of treatment. Follow-up continues for overall survival (OS) in both DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 with data expected in early 2028, including in patients who have received only one prior line of therapy. DREAMM-10, a phase III trial in newly diagnosed transplant-ineligible patients, which represent over 70% of patients starting therapy, was initiated in Q4-2024.4 Interim efficacy and safety data for Blenrep as a first line treatment are expected in early 2028 with enrolment expanded to US sites to increase US patient representation in the study population. GSK continues to work with the FDA for US patients.

