Gold’s new threshold suggests a shift in risk appetite

Cora Gold Ltd

Gold has crossed into record territory near $3,800 per ounce, a level that forces investors to reconsider how quickly the landscape is changing. The move carries weight not just for its scale but for what it reveals about shifting expectations around policy, currency, and risk.

Gold’s surge is being fed by two undercurrents working in unison: a renewed stretch in U.S. political and fiscal uncertainty, and growing conviction that rate cuts lie ahead. Concerns are mounting that the U.S. government could lapse into a shutdown imminently, sowing instability and pushing investors toward safe havens. Meanwhile, inflation data that aligns with expectations is reinforcing the case for a more dovish U.S. Federal Reserve.

That dovish tilt carries particular weight for gold because lower rates erode the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Coupled with a softer U.S. dollar, gold’s traditional nemesis, the backdrop is turning increasingly favourable for bullion. The dollar index has drifted lower, making dollar-denominated gold more affordable to international buyers, adding fuel to this move.

Silver and platinum have also cracked multiyear highs, reflecting a broader rotation toward precious metals as the balance of expectations shifts. Central banks’ continued accumulation, ETF flows, and retail engagement are providing structural support behind that rotation.

Cora Gold reports strong exploration results at Madina Foulbé Project in Senegal

Cora Gold has reported positive exploration progress at its Madina Foulbé Project in eastern Senegal, identifying multiple gold anomalies across four key targets.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold updates Reserves and Feasibility Study at Sanankoro project

Cora Gold has announced updated reserves and the results of a new Definitive Feasibility Study for its Sanankoro Gold Project in southern Mali. The study reports a 26% increase in Probable Reserves to 531 koz at 1.13 g/t gold and outlines a post-tax IRR of 65%, a 1.1-year payback period, and US$479m projected free cash flow over a 10.2-year mine life.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold posts resource growth and advances Sanankoro development

Cora Gold has announced its unaudited interim results for H1 2025, highlighting a +1 million ounce Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, a 13% increase from 2022. The company advanced its Definitive Feasibility Study, raised £1.55m to fund development, and is engaging with authorities on a mining permit.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports processing optimisation at Sanankoro

Cora Gold Ltd has announced promising results from metallurgical tests at its Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, aiming to optimise processing and reduce costs.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold publishes 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Cora Gold Ltd announces its 2024 Annual Report and 2025 AGM details, inviting shareholders to participate online or in-person for effective engagement.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports 2024 results as Sanankoro advances towards construction

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) announces its 2024 audited results, highlighting advancements in the Sanankoro Gold Project and upcoming 2025 AGM details.

