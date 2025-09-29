Gold’s new threshold suggests a shift in risk appetite

Gold has crossed into record territory near $3,800 per ounce, a level that forces investors to reconsider how quickly the landscape is changing. The move carries weight not just for its scale but for what it reveals about shifting expectations around policy, currency, and risk.

Gold’s surge is being fed by two undercurrents working in unison: a renewed stretch in U.S. political and fiscal uncertainty, and growing conviction that rate cuts lie ahead. Concerns are mounting that the U.S. government could lapse into a shutdown imminently, sowing instability and pushing investors toward safe havens. Meanwhile, inflation data that aligns with expectations is reinforcing the case for a more dovish U.S. Federal Reserve.

That dovish tilt carries particular weight for gold because lower rates erode the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Coupled with a softer U.S. dollar, gold’s traditional nemesis, the backdrop is turning increasingly favourable for bullion. The dollar index has drifted lower, making dollar-denominated gold more affordable to international buyers, adding fuel to this move.

Silver and platinum have also cracked multiyear highs, reflecting a broader rotation toward precious metals as the balance of expectations shifts. Central banks’ continued accumulation, ETF flows, and retail engagement are providing structural support behind that rotation.