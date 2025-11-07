Follow us on:

Gold prices climb as macro signals shift beneath the surface

Cora Gold Ltd

Gold prices have been climbing steadily as investor sentiment begins to pivot around the direction of US monetary policy. A softening in recent US labour market data has raised questions about the durability of the current policy stance, with markets now leaning more heavily toward the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The dollar’s decline, in particular, plays an outsized role in gold’s move. As the greenback pulls back, gold becomes more accessible for buyers outside the US, creating structural demand pressure. Layered onto that is the return of central bank interest in bullion as a longer-term hedge, particularly in the face of growing geopolitical fragmentation and efforts to diversify reserves away from traditional currency blocs.

At the same time, falling yields are helping reset gold’s opportunity cost. With the returns on inflation-adjusted bonds starting to ease, non-yielding assets like gold begin to look more competitive.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

