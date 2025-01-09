Global Petroleum accelerates Juno Project works programme with LiDAR data (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited (LON: GBP) has announced the delivery of final data for airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) for the Juno project in Western Australia, further to its announcement on 9 December 2024.

Post acquisition data processing and imaging was completed by the LiDAR contractor during December and early January, and delivery of derived LiDAR and imagery products to the Company is now complete. Delivered products include 0.5m and 1.0m high resolution Digital Terrain Model (DTM) mosaics (Figure 1) along with detailed digital imagery of the ground surface (Figure 2).

Figure 1 – LIDAR DTM

The LiDAR data was post processed and levelled against several ground control points providing the data set with a spatial accuracy of less than 20cm. Detailed imagery of the ground surface was also levelled and constrained to provide ground imagery of similar spatial resolution.

Figure 2 – Digital Imagery

LiDAR is a high-precision airborne remote sensing method that uses laser pulses to generate a detailed three-dimensional DTM of surface topography. This technique enables the identification of subtle topographic and geological features that are critical for detailed data modelling and exploration programme planning and analysis. The acquired DTMs will be used in conjunction with detailed aeromagnetic and gravity data to define drill targets for the Company’s initial drillholes at the Juno project.

Detailed ground gravity data has been collected and final data processing is currently underway. The Company expects to receive final gravity data shortly and will provide further updates in due course.

Callum Baxter, Global’s joint venture partner commented:

“LiDAR enables detailed spatial modelling of geophysical data sets and supports exploration activities and logistics. It is a vital tool for modern, efficient exploration programmes. I am pleased that LiDAR data for Juno has been acquired and delivered in a timely manner and that we continue to rapidly advance the Juno project.”

Omar Ahmad, CEO of Global Petroleum Limited, commented:

“We are excited about the rapid progression of the Juno Project, particularly with the final delivery of LiDAR data, which marks a significant milestone in our exploration strategy. Fully capitalised for Juno Project, we are now accelerating our work programme. Alongside our world-class joint venture partner, Callum Baxter, we are committed to leveraging innovative technology and his expert insights to define high-impact drill targets. We now eagerly await the completion of detailed ground gravity data processing, which will further enhance our ability to refine drill target selection.

“As a Board, we remain resolutely focused on advancing all our projects, guided by the best interests of our shareholders, who are the driving force behind our strategic decisions and long-term vision for growth.”