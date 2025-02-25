Gentex Corporation Share Price Target ‘$32.15’, now 31.2% Upside Potential

Gentex Corporation with ticker code (GNTX) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $40.00 and $27.00 calculating the average target share price we see $32.15. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $24.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $27.42 and the 200 day moving average is $30.50. The market cap for the company is 5.60B. The current share price for the company is: $24.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,353,261,371 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14, revenue per share of $10.12 and a 10.9% return on assets.

Gentex Corporation is a designer, developer, manufacturer, marketer, and supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The Company provides automatic-dimming and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilizes electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps. Within this business segment, the Company also designs, develops and manufactures various electronics that are value added features to the interior and exterior automotive rearview mirrors as well as electronics for interior visors, overhead consoles, and other locations in the vehicle.