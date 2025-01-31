Follow us on:

Gentex Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Gentex Corporation which can be found using ticker (GNTX) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $40.00 and $28.00 with the average target price sitting at $34.02. Given that the stocks previous close was at $27.83 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 22.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and the 200 day MA is $31.28. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.42B. The current share price for the company is: $28.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,845,243,756 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.93, revenue per share of $10.40 and a 11.87% return on assets.

Gentex Corporation is a designer, developer, manufacturer, marketer, and supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The Company provides automatic-dimming and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilizes electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps. Within this business segment, the Company also designs, develops and manufactures various electronics that are value added features to the interior and exterior automotive rearview mirrors as well as electronics for interior visors, overhead consoles, and other locations in the vehicle.

