Generac Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$178.91’, now 11.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Generac Holdings Inc. which can be found using ticker (GNRC) have now 22 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $210.00 and $94.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $178.91. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $160.06 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The 50 day MA is $173.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to $152.48. The company has a market cap of 9.58B. Currently the stock stands at: $161.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,707,121,478 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.54, revenue per share of $68.87 and a 5.92% return on assets.

Generac Holdings Inc. is an energy technology solutions company. The Company provides backup and prime power generation systems for residential and commercial and industrial applications, solar plus battery storage solutions, smart home energy management devices and energy services, advanced power grid software platforms, and engine and battery-powered tools and equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business (excluding its traditional Latin American export operations), and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the legacy Generac business’ Latin American export operations, and the acquisitions not based in the United States and Canada. Its product offerings consist primarily of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products geared for varying end customer uses.

