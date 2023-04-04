Gamma Communications PLC 17.5% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Gamma Communications PLC with ticker (LON:GAMA) now has a potential upside of 17.5% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 1,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Gamma Communications PLC share price of 1,107 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 17.5%. Trading has ranged between 954 (52 week low) and 1,414 (52 week high) with an average of 245,205 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,071,079,655.



Gama Explorations Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The Company holds the option to earn a 100% interest in the Big Onion Property located near Smithers, British Columbia. The Big Onion Property is an exploration stage property that consists of approximately 13 contiguous non surveyed mineral claims that cover an area of approximately 4,493.18 hectares in northwest British Columbia, in the Omineca mining division.







