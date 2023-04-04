Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Gamma Communications PLC 17.5% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

Gamma Communications PLC with ticker (LON:GAMA) now has a potential upside of 17.5% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 1,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Gamma Communications PLC share price of 1,107 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 17.5%. Trading has ranged between 954 (52 week low) and 1,414 (52 week high) with an average of 245,205 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,071,079,655.

