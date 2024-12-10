Games Workshop Group grants exclusive rights to Amazon for Warhammer 40,000 universe films and series

Further to its announcement on 18 December 2023, Games Workshop Group plc (LON:GAW) has announced that it has now agreed creative guidelines and reached a final agreement with Amazon Content Services LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc., for the adaption of Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 universe into films and television series, together with associated merchandising rights.

Under the terms of the agreement, Games Workshop has granted exclusive rights to Amazon in relation to films and television series set within the Warhammer 40,000 universe, together with an option for Amazon to license equivalent rights in the Warhammer Fantasy universe following the release of any initial Warhammer 40,000 production.

Production processes in respect of films and television series may take a number of years.

Games Workshop Group makes no change to its forecast for the 52 week period ending 1 June 2025.