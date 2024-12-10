Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Games Workshop Group grants exclusive rights to Amazon for Warhammer 40,000 universe films and series

Games Workshop Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Further to its announcement on 18 December 2023, Games Workshop Group plc (LON:GAW) has announced that it has now agreed creative guidelines and reached a final agreement with Amazon Content Services LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc., for the adaption of Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 universe into films and television series, together with associated merchandising rights.

Under the terms of the agreement, Games Workshop has granted exclusive rights to Amazon in relation to films and television series set within the Warhammer 40,000 universe, together with an option for Amazon to license equivalent rights in the Warhammer Fantasy universe following the release of any initial Warhammer 40,000 production.

Production processes in respect of films and television series may take a number of years.

Games Workshop Group makes no change to its forecast for the 52 week period ending 1 June 2025.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop Group Plc appoints Randal Casson as Senior Independent Director

    Games Workshop promotes Randal Casson to Senior Independent Director, succeeding Mark Lam who became Chair on November 1, 2024.
    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop exceeds revenue and profit expectations ahead of 2024 H1 report

    Games Workshop Group plc (LON:GAW) reports better-than-expected trading, predicting increased revenues and profits for the six months to December 2024.
    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop Group declares dividend of 85 pence per share

    Games Workshop Group declares an 85p per share dividend, marking a total of £1.85 per share for 2024/25, aligning with surplus cash distribution policy.
    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop Group declares dividend of 105 pence per share

    Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reports trading in line with expectations. Dividend declared at 105 pence per share. Details on payment and dividend reinvestment plan available.
    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop Group declares dividend of 120 pence per share

    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop Agreement with Amazon to Develop Warhammer 40,000 Universe into Films and Television Series

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.