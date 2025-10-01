From trackside beginnings to operational command

Nicole Elliott’s journey from general track worker to full-time Site Supervisor has been fast. It reflects a deeper shift in how frontline operational talent is being identified, trained, and trusted across the business.

Less than two years into the sector, Elliott now holds responsibility for multiple rail sites stretching from Birmingham to Scotland. Her role goes beyond presence, she leads with technical fluency, logistical coordination, and the credibility that only comes from doing the job herself.

Along the way, she has completed a rigorous slate of safety-critical and technical qualifications, including site warden, points operative, and engineering assistance certifications, all underpinned by further development through the Hercules Academy.

Managing multiple live sites in different geographies requires not only skill but adaptability. It also demonstrates a clear willingness from Hercules Rail to place site ownership in the hands of those who have proven themselves through performance, rather than pedigree.

