Foresight Solar Fund Plc declares Q1 dividend of 2.025p, reaffirms 2025 target

Foresight Solar Fund Plc (LON:FSFL) has announced the first interim dividend, for the period 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025, of 2.025 pence per ordinary share. The shares will go ex-dividend on 24 July 2025 and the payment will be made on 22 August 2025 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 25 July 2025.

The Board confirms its annual dividend target of 8.10 pence per ordinary share for the 2025 financial year.