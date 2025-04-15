Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

FirstGroup Plc reports strong FY performance, growth in revenue and earnings

FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) provided an update on trading since its half year results published in November 2024, in respect of the financial year ended 29 March 2025.

First Bus
The division delivered further revenue growth in H2 2025 with yield management and the contribution of recent acquisitions more than offsetting a reduction in funding.

Following the introduction in January 2025 of the £3 fare cap in England, replacing the prior £2 cap, the division introduced a clear and simple distance-based fare structure with resulting yield increases outpacing a slight decline in passenger volumes. For the full year, the Group anticipates passenger volume growth of c.2% vs. FY 2024 (excluding the extra week in FY 2024).

The £90m acquisition of RATP London completed on 28 February 2025 and the integration of the business, now renamed First Bus London, is progressing well. The Group generated revenue of c.£23m from First Bus London in the final month of FY 2025. As previously announced, as the route contract portfolio evolves over the coming years, the Group anticipates annual revenues to grow to £300-350m with operating margins in line with historical London levels of c.6-7%.  

First Rail
Trading in the division is ahead of expectations as the Group anticipates higher than previously forecast full year variable fees from the DfT-contracted Train Operating Companies. The team is supporting the Government as the DfT prepares to take over the operation of South Western Railway on 25 May 2025.

The division’s open access operations continue to perform well, reflecting strong demand, effective yield management and continued high levels of customer satisfaction. We have acquired track access rights for two new open access services and signed a £500m agreement to lease 14 new UK-manufactured trains, to facilitate the growth of our open access operations.

Financial Guidance
Reflecting the stronger financial performance in First Rail and in-line performance at First Bus, the Group anticipates that its FY 2025 adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share will be ahead of the Group’s previous expectations.

The Group’s balance sheet remains strong and due mainly to the timing of electric vehicle deliveries in First Bus, the Group now expects to end FY 2025 with an adjusted net debt position of c.£85-90m. This is lower than its previous expectations despite completing the £50m share buyback programme faster than initially anticipated.

The Group continues to anticipate that it will maintain its adjusted EPS in FY 2026.  

Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We have continued our strong financial and operational delivery in the second half of our financial year and have committed significant capital to further grow and diversify our portfolio. In First Bus, we have entered the London market at scale and continued to extend our reach across the UK. In First Rail, we have agreements in place to double the size of our open access operations with potential to go much further.”

Notice of FY 2025 Results

FirstGroup will report its results for the year ended 29 March 2025 on 10 June 2025.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals on Fundraising and Limeco Outlook (LON:FRG)

Discover insights from Firering Strategic Minerals' Vassilios Carellas on their recent £2 million fundraise and the long-term potential of Limeco in Zambia.

Firering Strategic Minerals £2m Raised to Fast-Track Zambia Limeco Project

Firering Strategic Minerals secures £2 million to boost its Limeco project in Zambia. Discover insights from Non-Executive Director Vassilios Carellas on future plans.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals raises £2 million via Placing and Subscription

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc announces successful Placing and Subscription, raising £2.014 million to enhance its strategic minerals exploration efforts.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals expands Limeco’s operations with £1.5m fundraise

Firering Strategic Minerals plc is gearing up for a critical fundraise to boost quicklime production and mineral exploration, targeting over £1.5 million.
Research

UK Equity Research Reports Latest: ARCM, AVAP, DRX, FRG, HERC, RECI

These latest equity research reports provide valuable insights into the performance and prospects of key UK-listed companies.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals: Kiln commissioning & production update (LON:FRG)

Firering Strategic Minerals plc's Vassilios Carellas discusses key milestones in gasifier and Kiln 1 commissioning, upcoming production, and optimisation insights.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.