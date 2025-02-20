First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$58.63’, now 5.2% Upside Potential

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. which can be found using ticker (FR) now have 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $64.00 and $52.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $58.63. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $55.74 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 5.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $52.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to $52.10. The company has a market cap of 7.57B. The current share price for the company is: $55.62 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,957,882,954 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.63, revenue per share of $5.08 and a 3.29% return on assets.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and fully integrated real estate company. The Company owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company manages, leases, buys, (re) develops, and sells bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. The Company owns approximately 426 industrial properties, of which 416 are classified as in-service. The 416 in-service industrial properties contained an aggregate of approximately 62.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) in 18 states, with a diverse base of tenants engaged in a wide variety of businesses, including e-commerce, third-party logistics and transportation, consumer and other manufactured products, retail and consumer services, food and beverage, lumber and building materials, wholesale goods, health services, governmental and other.