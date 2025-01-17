First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 14.2% Upside Potential

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. which can be found using ticker (FR) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $63.00 and $42.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $57.24. Now with the previous closing price of $50.11 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 14.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and the 200 day MA is $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of 6.99B. The current share price for the company is: $51.41 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,985,351,870 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.16, revenue per share of $4.95 and a 3.23% return on assets.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and fully integrated real estate company. The Company owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company manages, leases, buys, (re) develops, and sells bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. The Company owns approximately 426 industrial properties, of which 416 are classified as in-service. The 416 in-service industrial properties contained an aggregate of approximately 62.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) in 18 states, with a diverse base of tenants engaged in a wide variety of businesses, including e-commerce, third-party logistics and transportation, consumer and other manufactured products, retail and consumer services, food and beverage, lumber and building materials, wholesale goods, health services, governmental and other.