First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$58.06’, now 11.5% Upside Potential

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. with ticker code (FR) have now 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $64.00 and $42.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $58.06. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $52.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day MA is $53.55 while the 200 day moving average is $51.77. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.08B. Currently the stock stands at: $52.10 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,895,948,704 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.46, revenue per share of $4.95 and a 3.23% return on assets.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and fully integrated real estate company. The Company owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company manages, leases, buys, (re) develops, and sells bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. The Company owns approximately 426 industrial properties, of which 416 are classified as in-service. The 416 in-service industrial properties contained an aggregate of approximately 62.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) in 18 states, with a diverse base of tenants engaged in a wide variety of businesses, including e-commerce, third-party logistics and transportation, consumer and other manufactured products, retail and consumer services, food and beverage, lumber and building materials, wholesale goods, health services, governmental and other.