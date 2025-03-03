Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fidelity Special Values returns 20.3% NAV and 19.8% share price over 12 months

fidelity-logo

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) has published its monthly factsheet for January 2025.

Portfolio Manager Commentary 

UK equities had a strong start in January despite an initial bout of volatility at the start of the month. Markets initially worried about weaker growth and rising bond yields across the globe leading to the pound depreciating and government borrowing costs rising as the market questioned government funding. Concerns eased as global bond yields fell and data showed UK inflation moderating.   

Despite their improved performance over recent years, UK equities still look cheap relative to other markets and reasonable on an absolute basis. We believe that the combination of attractive valuations and the large divergence in performance between different parts of the market create good opportunities for attractive returns from UK stocks on a three-to-five-year view. Although the UK market continues to remain largely unloved by domestic investors, its attractive valuations are being recognised by other market participants such as overseas corporates and private equity firms who have been amongst the biggest bidders in the UK market. Underlining this interest has been the sharp spike in M&A activity which typically benefits the Trust given our focus on attractive valuations.  

On a rolling 12-month basis, the Trust recorded NAV and share price returns of 20.3% and 19.8% respectively, compared to 17.1% for the index

FSV Factsheet 31 January 2025Download

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values reports 15.1% NAV and 15.7% share price returns on rolling 12 months

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) shares its December 2024 update, highlighting UK equity trends and market opportunities amid economic shifts.
2025 Investment Outlook

2025 Investment Outlook UK, China, Emerging Markets and Japan by Fidelity

Explore Fidelity's 2025 investment outlook with insights on growth opportunities in the UK, China, emerging markets, and Japan. Discover strategic pathways for investors.
Fidelity

This UK investment trust delivered 20% share price growth in 12 months

Fidelity Asian Values plc's November 2024 update highlights UK market recovery, attractive valuations, and strategic opportunities for long-term returns.
Fidelity Special Values

Alex Wright Fidelity Special Values reviews 2024 performance and outlook (LON:FSV)

Explore Alex Wright's insights on Fidelity Special Values' standout performance, strategic shifts, and UK value investing opportunities.
Fidelity

How to Seize Opportunities in the UK Stock Market in 2025

Alex Wright shares his 2025 outlook for UK equities, highlighting opportunities and strategies amid market volatility and contrasting valuations.

Fidelity Special Values: PE firms and overseas corporates ‘biggest bidders in UK’

Fidelity Special Values PLC reports September 2024 updates, highlighting UK equities' resilience amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.