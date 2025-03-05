Federal Realty Investment Trust Share Price Target ‘$121.65’, now 15.3% Upside Potential

Federal Realty Investment Trust with ticker code (FRT) have now 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $142.00 and $107.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $121.65. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $105.48 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 15.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $107.74 and the 200 day MA is $109.34. The market capitalization for the company is 8.89B. The current share price for the company is: $103.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,251,996,825 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.84, revenue per share of $14.43 and a 3.11% return on assets.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities in metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, California, and South Florida. The Company owns or has interest in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which are operates as 104 retail real estate projects comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet. The Company’s portfolio includes retail in many formats ranging from regional, community and neighborhood shopping centers that are anchored by grocery stores to mixed-use properties that are typically centered around a retail component but also include office, residential and/or hotel components. It has approximately 104 properties, which includes approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units.