Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Federal Realty Investment Trust – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Federal Realty Investment Trust with ticker code (FRT) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $142.00 and $113.00 and has a mean target at $124.57. Now with the previous closing price of $107.18 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $110.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to $108.69. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.27B. The current share price for the company is: $108.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,772,998,741 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.48, revenue per share of $14.31 and a 3.08% return on assets.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities in metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, California, and South Florida. The Company owns or has interest in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which are operates as 104 retail real estate projects comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet. The Company’s portfolio includes retail in many formats ranging from regional, community and neighborhood shopping centers that are anchored by grocery stores to mixed-use properties that are typically centered around a retail component but also include office, residential and/or hotel components. It has approximately 104 properties, which includes approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Federal Realty Investment Trust – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Federal Realty Investment Trust – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 20.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Federal Realty Investment Trust Share Price Target ‘$125.40’, now 17.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Federal Realty Investment Trust – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 13.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Federal Realty Investment Trust Share Price Target ‘$125.63’, now 12.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Federal Realty Investment Trust Share Price Target ‘$125.46’, now 11.7% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.