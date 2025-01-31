Federal Realty Investment Trust – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.2% Upside Potential

Federal Realty Investment Trust with ticker code (FRT) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $142.00 and $113.00 and has a mean target at $124.57. Now with the previous closing price of $107.18 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $110.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to $108.69. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.27B. The current share price for the company is: $108.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,772,998,741 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.48, revenue per share of $14.31 and a 3.08% return on assets.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities in metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, California, and South Florida. The Company owns or has interest in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which are operates as 104 retail real estate projects comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet. The Company’s portfolio includes retail in many formats ranging from regional, community and neighborhood shopping centers that are anchored by grocery stores to mixed-use properties that are typically centered around a retail component but also include office, residential and/or hotel components. It has approximately 104 properties, which includes approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units.