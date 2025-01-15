Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Experian Plc deliver another strong quarter of growth in Q3

Experian plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Experian plc (LON:EPXN), the global data and technology company, has issued an update on trading for the three months ended 31 December 2024.

Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We delivered another strong quarter of growth in Q3, with total revenue at constant exchange rates of 8%. Organic revenue headline growth was 6%. Excluding data breach services, organic revenue grew 8%, maintaining recent strong performance and reflecting good underlying business trends. Foreign exchange was a 2% headwind during the quarter. 

“Our growth expectations for the full year are unchanged. We continue to expect organic revenue growth of between 6-8% and margin accretion at the upper end of 30-50 basis points, all at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis.”

% change in revenue from ongoing activities year-on-year for the three months ended 

31 December 2024

Ongoing activities onlyTotal revenue growth %Total revenue growth %Organic revenue growth %
 At actualexchange rates1At constant exchange ratesAt constant exchange rates
North America776
Latin America(6)108
UK and Ireland411
EMEA and Asia Pacific35359
Total global686

1 Experian reports in US dollars.

% change in organic revenue year-on-year for the three months ended 31 December 2024

Organic revenue growth %2DataDecisioningB2B3Consumer ServicesTotal
  
North America94826
Latin America1114228
UK and Ireland0(3)(1)101
EMEA and Asia Pacific4239n/a9
Total global65656

2 Ongoing activities only, at constant exchange rates.

3 B2B = Business-to-Bustiness segment which consists of Data and Decisioning

Business mix including % change in organic revenue year-on-year for the three months ended 31 December 2024

Segment Business unit% of Group revenue3Q3 organic revenue growth %4
North America68%6%
 DataCI / BI Bureaux24%11%
– CI / BI Bureaux, excluding mortgage21%6%
– Mortgage Profiles3%71%
Automotive5%8%
Targeting4%4%
 DecisioningHealth9%5%
DA / Other4%2%
 B2BBusiness-to-Business46%8%
 Consumer ServicesConsumer Services22%2%
Latin America14%8%
 DataCI / BI Bureaux8%1%
Other0%20%
 DecisioningDA / Other3%11%
 B2BBusiness-to-Business11%4%
 Consumer ServicesConsumer Services3%22%
UK and Ireland12%1%
 DataCI / BI Bureaux5%0%
Targeting / Auto1%0%
 DecisioningDA / Other3%(3)%
 B2BBusiness-to-Business9%(1)%
 Consumer ServicesConsumer Services3%10%
EMEA and Asia Pacific6%9%
Total global100%6%

4 Percentage of Group revenue from ongoing activities calculated based on FY25 H1 revenue at actual exchange rates.

5 Ongoing activities only, at constant exchange rates.

CI = Consumer Information, BI = Business Information, DA = Decision Analytics.

North America – 68% of Group revenue4

We continue to see steadily improving underlying trends in North America. North America delivered organic revenue growth of 6%, or 9% excluding data breach services. Total revenue growth was 7%.

B2B organic revenue growth was 8%. Key growth contributors included mortgage, Clarity, and our Ascend analytics and marketing solutions, with the underlying unsecured credit origination environment remaining stable. Automotive delivered strong growth, with good performance across the product suite. Targeting growth was solid, with our audience identity and activation solutions continuing to gain traction in the digital market. Health performed well with continued bookings momentum and strong growth in claims management, collections, and patient access.

Consumer Services delivered organic revenue growth of 2%. Excluding data breach revenue, organic growth accelerated to 14% with broad strength across our business lines. Premium membership grew well, benefiting from good enrolment and churn performance, reflecting the strength of our financial health propositions. In our marketplace, insurance delivered strongly. We have further enhanced our offers, which has driven consumer demand and reflects an expanding position with insurance carriers. Our progress demonstrates the growing effectiveness of our marketplace as a customer acquisition channel. Credit marketplace returned to growth, supported by the onboarding of new partners onto our Activate capability. As expected, Partner Solutions was impacted by a decline in data breach revenue.

Latin America – 14% of Group revenue4

Latin America delivered organic revenue growth of 8%, in-line with our expectations. At constant currency, total revenue growth was 10%, including contributions from acquisitions. Foreign exchange rates were a headwind to growth, with revenue at actual exchanges rates declining (6)%.

B2B organic revenue growth was 4%. In Brazil, we continue to make progress on our strategic priorities. Our software offerings and small and medium enterprise segment drove performance in the quarter, helping offset continued macro uncertainty in the region. Spanish Latin America benefited from strength in decisioning and analytics.

Consumer Services delivered organic revenue growth of 22%. In Brazil, Limpa Nome performance was strong, as we help consumers renegotiate and settle their outstanding debts. Growth benefited from a successful Limpa Nome Fair. Our credit marketplace also performed well, benefiting from new partner integrations and strong user engagement.

UK and Ireland – 12% of Group revenue4

The UK and Ireland delivered organic revenue of growth of 1%. Total constant currency growth was also 1% and revenue at actual exchange rates increased 4%.

B2B organic revenue was (1)% lower. We are progressing with new initiatives like Verifications and Ascend, though a subdued UK economic backdrop and other one-time factors weighed on growth in the quarter.

Consumer Services delivered organic revenue growth of 10%, with growth in both subscription and marketplace revenue. Product enhancements drove subscription growth, while marketplace benefited from strong customer engagement and enhancements to our lender panel.

EMEA and Asia Pacific – 6% of Group revenue4

In EMEA and Asia Pacific, organic revenue growth was 9%. Total constant currency revenue growth was 35%, driven by the recently completed acquisition of illion. We grew broadly across our underlying markets, with particular strength in Australia, South East Asia and India. We continue to progress on our strategic priorities to focus on our key markets, accelerate innovation revenue, and enhance our position with core clients.

Future events

Experian will release results for the full year ending 31 March 2025 on Wednesday, 14 May 2025.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Experian plc 33.3% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    Experian plc 31.2% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    Experian plc 27.0% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Experian plc

    Experian’s Impressive Growth Continues with Strong H1 Performance – Shore Capital Comment

    Experian (LON:EXPN) showcases its strength in data analytics and credit reporting with an impressive 7% revenue growth, setting a strong industry benchmark.
    Experian plc

    Experian reports strong H1 growth with increased revenue and earnings forecast

    Experian (LON:EXPN) reports a strong H1 2024, with 7% organic revenue growth and a 10% rise in Benchmark EBIT, despite currency headwinds.
    Craig Boundy

    Experian COO Craig Boundy to step down

    Experian plc announces the departure of COO Craig Boundy, who will become CEO of McAfee Corp in August 2024, after 13 years of impactful leadership.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.