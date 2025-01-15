Experian Plc deliver another strong quarter of growth in Q3

Experian plc (LON:EPXN), the global data and technology company, has issued an update on trading for the three months ended 31 December 2024.

Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We delivered another strong quarter of growth in Q3, with total revenue at constant exchange rates of 8%. Organic revenue headline growth was 6%. Excluding data breach services, organic revenue grew 8%, maintaining recent strong performance and reflecting good underlying business trends. Foreign exchange was a 2% headwind during the quarter. “Our growth expectations for the full year are unchanged. We continue to expect organic revenue growth of between 6-8% and margin accretion at the upper end of 30-50 basis points, all at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis.”

% change in revenue from ongoing activities year-on-year for the three months ended

31 December 2024

Ongoing activities only Total revenue growth % Total revenue growth % Organic revenue growth % At actualexchange rates1 At constant exchange rates At constant exchange rates North America 7 7 6 Latin America (6) 10 8 UK and Ireland 4 1 1 EMEA and Asia Pacific 35 35 9 Total global 6 8 6

1 Experian reports in US dollars.

% change in organic revenue year-on-year for the three months ended 31 December 2024

Organic revenue growth %2 Data Decisioning B2B3 Consumer Services Total North America 9 4 8 2 6 Latin America 1 11 4 22 8 UK and Ireland 0 (3) (1) 10 1 EMEA and Asia Pacific 4 23 9 n/a 9 Total global 6 5 6 5 6

2 Ongoing activities only, at constant exchange rates.

3 B2B = Business-to-Bustiness segment which consists of Data and Decisioning

Business mix including % change in organic revenue year-on-year for the three months ended 31 December 2024

Segment Business unit % of Group revenue3 Q3 organic revenue growth %4 North America 68% 6% Data CI / BI Bureaux 24% 11% – CI / BI Bureaux, excluding mortgage 21% 6% – Mortgage Profiles 3% 71% Automotive 5% 8% Targeting 4% 4% Decisioning Health 9% 5% DA / Other 4% 2% B2B Business-to-Business 46% 8% Consumer Services Consumer Services 22% 2% Latin America 14% 8% Data CI / BI Bureaux 8% 1% Other 0% 20% Decisioning DA / Other 3% 11% B2B Business-to-Business 11% 4% Consumer Services Consumer Services 3% 22% UK and Ireland 12% 1% Data CI / BI Bureaux 5% 0% Targeting / Auto 1% 0% Decisioning DA / Other 3% (3)% B2B Business-to-Business 9% (1)% Consumer Services Consumer Services 3% 10% EMEA and Asia Pacific 6% 9% Total global 100% 6%

4 Percentage of Group revenue from ongoing activities calculated based on FY25 H1 revenue at actual exchange rates.

5 Ongoing activities only, at constant exchange rates.

CI = Consumer Information, BI = Business Information, DA = Decision Analytics.

North America – 68% of Group revenue4

We continue to see steadily improving underlying trends in North America. North America delivered organic revenue growth of 6%, or 9% excluding data breach services. Total revenue growth was 7%.

B2B organic revenue growth was 8%. Key growth contributors included mortgage, Clarity, and our Ascend analytics and marketing solutions, with the underlying unsecured credit origination environment remaining stable. Automotive delivered strong growth, with good performance across the product suite. Targeting growth was solid, with our audience identity and activation solutions continuing to gain traction in the digital market. Health performed well with continued bookings momentum and strong growth in claims management, collections, and patient access.

Consumer Services delivered organic revenue growth of 2%. Excluding data breach revenue, organic growth accelerated to 14% with broad strength across our business lines. Premium membership grew well, benefiting from good enrolment and churn performance, reflecting the strength of our financial health propositions. In our marketplace, insurance delivered strongly. We have further enhanced our offers, which has driven consumer demand and reflects an expanding position with insurance carriers. Our progress demonstrates the growing effectiveness of our marketplace as a customer acquisition channel. Credit marketplace returned to growth, supported by the onboarding of new partners onto our Activate capability. As expected, Partner Solutions was impacted by a decline in data breach revenue.

Latin America – 14% of Group revenue4

Latin America delivered organic revenue growth of 8%, in-line with our expectations. At constant currency, total revenue growth was 10%, including contributions from acquisitions. Foreign exchange rates were a headwind to growth, with revenue at actual exchanges rates declining (6)%.

B2B organic revenue growth was 4%. In Brazil, we continue to make progress on our strategic priorities. Our software offerings and small and medium enterprise segment drove performance in the quarter, helping offset continued macro uncertainty in the region. Spanish Latin America benefited from strength in decisioning and analytics.

Consumer Services delivered organic revenue growth of 22%. In Brazil, Limpa Nome performance was strong, as we help consumers renegotiate and settle their outstanding debts. Growth benefited from a successful Limpa Nome Fair. Our credit marketplace also performed well, benefiting from new partner integrations and strong user engagement.

UK and Ireland – 12% of Group revenue4

The UK and Ireland delivered organic revenue of growth of 1%. Total constant currency growth was also 1% and revenue at actual exchange rates increased 4%.

B2B organic revenue was (1)% lower. We are progressing with new initiatives like Verifications and Ascend, though a subdued UK economic backdrop and other one-time factors weighed on growth in the quarter.

Consumer Services delivered organic revenue growth of 10%, with growth in both subscription and marketplace revenue. Product enhancements drove subscription growth, while marketplace benefited from strong customer engagement and enhancements to our lender panel.

EMEA and Asia Pacific – 6% of Group revenue4

In EMEA and Asia Pacific, organic revenue growth was 9%. Total constant currency revenue growth was 35%, driven by the recently completed acquisition of illion. We grew broadly across our underlying markets, with particular strength in Australia, South East Asia and India. We continue to progress on our strategic priorities to focus on our key markets, accelerate innovation revenue, and enhance our position with core clients.

Future events

Experian will release results for the full year ending 31 March 2025 on Wednesday, 14 May 2025.