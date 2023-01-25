European Trust JEDT: top ten investments for capital growth

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31 December 2022.

SPIE 4.1% Ipsos 3.9% Helvetia 3.6% Sanlorenzo 3.2% Bravida 3.2% Prysmian 3.0% CTS EVENTIM 2.8% Alten 2.7% Melexis 2.7% Baloise 2.6% Total 32.0%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.