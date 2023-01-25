European Trust JEDT: top ten investments for capital growth

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31 December 2022.
|SPIE
|4.1%
|Ipsos
|3.9%
|Helvetia
|3.6%
|Sanlorenzo
|3.2%
|Bravida
|3.2%
|Prysmian
|3.0%
|CTS EVENTIM
|2.8%
|Alten
|2.7%
|Melexis
|2.7%
|Baloise
|2.6%
|Total
|32.0%
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.