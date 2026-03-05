Follow us on:

European stocks rise as markets rebound from early losses

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European stocks climbed on Thursday after a cautious start to the session, as investors moved past early selling pressure and stabilised positions following recent volatility linked to tensions involving Iran.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index moved higher during the trading day after initially opening lower. Early losses reflected investor caution amid continuing developments in the Middle East and concerns about potential disruption to global energy supply routes. As the session progressed, however, selling pressure eased and buyers returned, allowing the benchmark index to recover and move into positive territory.

Major national indices across the region followed a similar pattern. Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC 40 and the UK’s FTSE 100 all opened weaker before reversing course and trading higher.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

