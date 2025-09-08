European equities edge higher as France faces a test of stability

European shares opened the week with cautious gains, reflecting a delicate balance between monetary expectations and political uncertainty. The STOXX 600 advanced modestly, while banking stocks led the way after recent weakness. The lift in financials, alongside firmer energy and defence names, gave the market a degree of resilience at a moment when political risk in France has moved sharply into focus.

Investors are positioning against a backdrop of heightened anticipation for Federal Reserve action. Softer US data has intensified bets that the Fed will deliver a cut at its September meeting, a prospect that has improved appetite for risk assets across Europe. That optimism has been enough to offset lingering caution, supporting a modest rebound in equities and providing breathing room for sectors tied to cyclical growth.

Across the continent, the picture is one of selective strength rather than a broad surge. Energy companies have benefited from a rebound in oil prices, while defence stocks remain supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions. Together with the rebound in banks, these moves highlight where investors are seeking relative safety while awaiting clarity on both monetary easing and French politics.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.