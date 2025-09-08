Follow us on:

European equities edge higher as France faces a test of stability

Fidelity European Trust

European shares opened the week with cautious gains, reflecting a delicate balance between monetary expectations and political uncertainty. The STOXX 600 advanced modestly, while banking stocks led the way after recent weakness. The lift in financials, alongside firmer energy and defence names, gave the market a degree of resilience at a moment when political risk in France has moved sharply into focus.

Investors are positioning against a backdrop of heightened anticipation for Federal Reserve action. Softer US data has intensified bets that the Fed will deliver a cut at its September meeting, a prospect that has improved appetite for risk assets across Europe. That optimism has been enough to offset lingering caution, supporting a modest rebound in equities and providing breathing room for sectors tied to cyclical growth.

Across the continent, the picture is one of selective strength rather than a broad surge. Energy companies have benefited from a rebound in oil prices, while defence stocks remain supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions. Together with the rebound in banks, these moves highlight where investors are seeking relative safety while awaiting clarity on both monetary easing and French politics.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust Factsheet – July volatility, Legrand and Bankinter gains

Continental European equities were volatile in July, with the Trust underperforming the index due to weak stock selection in financials and healthcare. Novo Nordisk and ASML detracted, while Legrand and Bankinter contributed positively. Over 12 months, the Trust’s NAV rose 1.8% and the share price 1.7%, compared with an 11.3% gain for the index.
Fidelity

European Investment Opportunities – Fidelity’s Quality Focus (LON:FEV)

FEV portfolio manager Marcel Stotzel highlights how quality companies with strong defensive characteristics can help investors navigate uncertainty and achieve long-term growth.
Fidelity

16.7% YTD return hails Fidelity European Trust’s strong credentials

Despite market headwinds, the Trust demonstrated resilience with standout contributions from Legrand and EQT and positive sector positioning. Over the past 12 months, NAV rose 2.3% and share price 5.5%, reflecting our focus on cash‑generative, dividend‑growing companies.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust May Factsheet – European equities moved higher

European equities rose in May amid volatility linked to US trade uncertainty. Fidelity European Trust underperformed the index, mainly due to weak positions in consumer sectors.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust proposes merger with HET to form £2.1bn trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC and Henderson European Trust have proposed a strategic merger aimed at enhancing market profile and reducing fees for shareholders.
Fidelity

3i Group and L’Oréal stock-picks boost Fidelity European Trust in April

Discover Fidelity European Trust PLC's April 2025 factsheet, highlighting market trends, portfolio performance, and strategic insights for European investments.

