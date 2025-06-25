Follow us on:

Energy edges up in thewake of Middle East truce

Union-Jack-Oil

The oil market has shifted gear, from a sharp drop to a measured climb, as investors digest a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Brent has regained footing around $68, supported by initial signs that global supply remains uninterrupted, and reduced fears over shipping disruptions in the Persian Gulf. WTI has followed suit, hovering mid‑$60s.

This pivot comes after two days of steep losses that totalled a striking 13% tumble, the worst since 2022. Yet the rebound, modest by comparison, signals a change in sentiment. Traders are now pricing in the possibility of U.S. interest rate cuts and recognising that the ceasefire, though precarious, has eased supply anxieties. Inventory data pointing to a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles has lent further support, reinforcing the gradual bullish shift.

Still, the recovery isn’t dramatic. The market remains cautious, with fundamentals staying cautious amid steady global production and lacklustre demand. Investor focus has swung from headline risk to structural flows: tightening inventories, shipping dynamics, and lingering geopolitical vulnerability. Goldman Sachs forecasts that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could still trigger a labelled price surge, underscoring that underlying tail‑risk remains relevant.

Equities in Gulf markets and energy-exposed sectors have responded positively, but without breakout conviction. This underscores a broader trend: markets are balancing newfound stability with persistent uncertainty. The oil outlook remains range‑bound, yet the bottom of that range is shifting upward.

For investors, this environment calls for selective positioning. Plays that benefit from modest price rises, such as integrated energy producers, refining, or shipping, stand to gain. High‑cost production or speculative exploration remains vulnerable in a landscape where price support depends on limited supply tension.

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) is an oil and gas company with a focus on onshore production, development, exploration and investment opportunities within the United Kingdom and the United States of America hydrocarbon sector.

Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil reports 2024 profit and expands US operations

Union Jack Oil plc reveals strong 2024 results, showcasing significant operational achievements and a profitable outlook for continued growth in the UK and USA.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil reports positive testing results from Moccasin well

Union Jack Oil plc updates on the Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, confirming it as a commercial oil discovery with promising production rates and potential revenue growth.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil Moccasin declared a commercial discovery

Union Jack Oil plc shares a promising commercial discovery in the Moccasin 1-13 well, Oklahoma, confirming its potential for significant oil production.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil plc Positive update on Moccasin 1-13 Well, Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF) reports promising developments at its Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, highlighting potential oil prospects.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil optimistic with Moccasin well spudding and Taylor well progress

Union Jack Oil plc (LON: UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF) announces the spudding of the Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, USA, with a 45% working interest.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil updates on positive drilling at Taylor 1-16 well in USA

Union Jack Oil plc reports a successful drilling update for the Taylor 1-16 well in Oklahoma, finding hydrocarbon-rich Hunton Limestone at 4,168 feet.

