Energean PLC 4.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Energean PLC with ticker (LON:ENOG) now has a potential upside of 4.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,045 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Energean PLC share price of 1,000 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 4.5%. Trading has ranged between 825 (52 week low) and 1,233 (52 week high) with an average of 341,100 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,883,913,750.



Energean plc is an exploration and production (E&P) company with operations across the Mediterranean and the United Kingdom North Sea. The Company has a portfolio of production, development, and exploration assets throughout the Greater Mediterranean region. It operates through four segments: Europe (including Greece, Italy, United Kingdom, Croatia), Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. In Greece, it operates Prinos Concession, Prinos CO2, South Kavala, Katakolo, Ioannina, and Block 2. In Italy, it operates Cassiopea, Vega, Rospo Mare, Clara Complex, and Sarago Mare. In the United Kingdom, it operates Scott & Telford, Glengorm, and Isabella. In Croatia, it operates Izabela and Irena fields. In Israel, it operates Karish; Karish North; Tanin; Blocks 12, 21, 23 and 31; Blocks 55,56,61,62; and Katlan. In Egypt, it operates Abu Qir, North El Amriya and North Idku, and North East Hap’y. The Company’s flagship development assets are the Karish, Karish North and Tanin fields, offshore Israel.







