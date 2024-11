Energean Plc declares Q3 dividend of 30 US cents per share

Energean plc (LON: ENOG) has announced that Board has declared its 3Q 2024 dividend of 30 US cents per share.

Key dates related to the declared dividend include:

For London Stock Exchange: Ex-dividend Date: 5 December 2024 Record Date: 6 December 2024 Payment Date[1]: 30 December 2024 Currency: US Dollars For Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: Ex-dividend Date: 8 December 2024 Record Date: 6 December 2024 Payment Date1: 30 December 2024 Currency: US Dollars

[1] Payment date is stated as the date upon which payment is initiated by Energean.