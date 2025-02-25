Follow us on:

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$28.14’, now -6.3% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (EDR) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $32.00 and $27.50 calculating the average target share price we see $28.14. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $30.04 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $31.27 while the 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a market cap of 9.39B. Currently the stock stands at: $30.47 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,797,101,105 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $24.68 and a -0.13% return on assets.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. is a global sports and entertainment company. It owns and operates premium sports properties, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), produces and distributes sports and entertainment content. It also owns and manages live events and experiences, and represents sports, entertainment and fashion talent and blue-chip corporate clients. It has four segments. Owned Sports Properties segment is comprised of a portfolio of sports properties, including UFC, professional bull riders and Euroleague. Events, Experiences & Rights segment owns and operates events, including the Miami Open and Madrid Open, Frieze art fairs, Barrett-Jackson, New York Fashion Week: The Shows, and Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. Representation segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation and experiential services to corporate and other clients. Sports Data & Technology segment is comprised of its IMG ARENA and OpenBet.

