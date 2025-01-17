Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -6.8% Downside Potential

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (EDR) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $32.00 and $27.50 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $28.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $30.32 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of 9.39B. The current share price for the company is: $30.48 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,751,913,566 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $24.68 and a -0.13% return on assets.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. is a global sports and entertainment company. It owns and operates premium sports properties, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), produces and distributes sports and entertainment content. It also owns and manages live events and experiences, and represents sports, entertainment and fashion talent and blue-chip corporate clients. It has four segments. Owned Sports Properties segment is comprised of a portfolio of sports properties, including UFC, professional bull riders and Euroleague. Events, Experiences & Rights segment owns and operates events, including the Miami Open and Madrid Open, Frieze art fairs, Barrett-Jackson, New York Fashion Week: The Shows, and Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. Representation segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation and experiential services to corporate and other clients. Sports Data & Technology segment is comprised of its IMG ARENA and OpenBet.