Encompass Health Corporation Share Price Target ‘$116.50’, now 23.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Encompass Health Corporation which can be found using ticker (EHC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $125.00 and $110.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $116.50. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $94.45 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 23.3%. The 50 day MA is $99.35 while the 200 day moving average is $89.56. The market capitalization for the company is 9.49B. The stock price is currently at: $94.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,705,064,593 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.16, revenue per share of $52.26 and a 8.38% return on assets.

Encompass Health Corporation is a provider of post-acute healthcare service. The Company manages its operations through its inpatient rehabilitation segment. The Company is the owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals. It operates hospitals in approximately 37 states and Puerto Rico, with concentrations in the eastern half of the United States and Texas. The Company operates approximately 156 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis. The Company’s inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer specialized rehabilitative care across an array of diagnoses and deliver comprehensive patient care services. It also provides rehabilitative care for patients recovering from injury or illness, using advanced technology and treatments to maximize recovery. Its hospitals provide a comprehensive interdisciplinary clinical approach to treatment that leverages technologies and advanced therapies and leads to superior outcomes.

