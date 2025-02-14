Encompass Health Corporation – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 19.7% Upside Potential

Encompass Health Corporation which can be found using ticker (EHC) have now 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $125.00 and $110.00 calculating the mean target price we have $117.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at $98.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The day 50 moving average is $96.73 while the 200 day moving average is $92.39. The market cap for the company is 10.09B. The stock price is currently at: $100.14 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,078,895,593 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.3, revenue per share of $52.26 and a 8.38% return on assets.

Encompass Health Corporation is a provider of post-acute healthcare service. The Company manages its operations through its inpatient rehabilitation segment. The Company is the owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals. It operates hospitals in approximately 37 states and Puerto Rico, with concentrations in the eastern half of the United States and Texas. The Company operates approximately 156 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis. The Company’s inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer specialized rehabilitative care across an array of diagnoses and deliver comprehensive patient care services. It also provides rehabilitative care for patients recovering from injury or illness, using advanced technology and treatments to maximize recovery. Its hospitals provide a comprehensive interdisciplinary clinical approach to treatment that leverages technologies and advanced therapies and leads to superior outcomes.