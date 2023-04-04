Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus ‘Underperform’ rating and -49.7% Downside Potential

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci which can be found using ticker (EDN) have now 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3.1 calculating the average target price we see $4.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at $8.49 this would indicate that there is a downside of -49.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to $7.11. The company has a market cap of $710m. Find out more information at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $357m based on the market consensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.