Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -36.3% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price High/Low ranges between 5 and 3.1 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $4.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at $6.70 this indicates there is a potential downside of -36.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $8.89 while the 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $643m. Visit the company website at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $410m based on the market consensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.