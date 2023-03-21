Employers Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Employers Holdings Inc with ticker code (EIG) now have 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 53 and 50 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $51.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $42.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day MA is $42.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,209m. Visit the company website at: https://www.employers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,477m based on the market consensus.

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands. The company markets its products through local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.54% with the ex dividend date set at 28-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.46, revenue per share of 25.94 and a 0.99% return on assets.