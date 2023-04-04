Employers Holdings Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 21.1% Upside Potential

Employers Holdings Inc with ticker code (EIG) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 48 and has a mean target at $50.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $41.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The 50 day MA is $42.84 and the 200 day moving average is $41.05. The market capitalization for the company is $1,135m. Find out more information at: https://www.employers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,375m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands. The company markets its products through local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.