Empiric Student Property Plc declares dividend of 0.925p

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP), the owner and operator of premium, studio-led student accommodation aligned to top-tier universities, has declared an interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2025 of 0.925 pence per ordinary share.

Details of the dividend are as follows:

· The dividend will be paid on 27 June 2025 · Payable to shareholders on the register as at 13 June 2025 · The ex-dividend date will be 12 June 2025

This dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Company’s tax-exempt property rental business.

Empiric Student Property has a progressive dividend policy with dividends paid quarterly. The Company is targeting a minimum dividend of 3.7 pence per ordinary share for the 2025 financial year (1).