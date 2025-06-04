Empiric Student Property Plc declares dividend of 0.925p

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP), the owner and operator of premium, studio-led student accommodation aligned to top-tier universities, has declared an interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2025 of 0.925 pence per ordinary share.
Details of the dividend are as follows:
|· The dividend will be paid on
|27 June 2025
|· Payable to shareholders on the register as at
|13 June 2025
|· The ex-dividend date will be
|12 June 2025
This dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Company’s tax-exempt property rental business.
Empiric Student Property has a progressive dividend policy with dividends paid quarterly. The Company is targeting a minimum dividend of 3.7 pence per ordinary share for the 2025 financial year (1).