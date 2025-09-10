Emerging leadership in India’s aerospace tie-up

Dassault Aviation has edged ahead in its joint venture with Reliance Infrastructure, shifting from a 49% to a 51% stake. Reliance Infrastructure will transfer 2%, valued at approximately ₹176 crore, and complete the transaction by early November. Though the ownership shift may seem modest, it carries substantial implications. Holding the majority stake allows Dassault to assume direct responsibility for guarantees, warranties, and after-sales services, a stride toward seamless global integration.

This joint venture, known as Dassault Reliance Aerospace (DRAL), functions from Nagpur, where it manufactures components for both the Rafale fighter jets and Falcon 2000 business jets. Crucially, this facility is being positioned as a Centre of Excellence for Dassault’s Falcon business jet line, marking the first final-assembly opportunity outside France.

With majority control now in hand, Dassault gains sharper operational latitude, enhanced governance, quality control and supply-chain oversight all lie in clearer view. The move reinforces Dassault’s strategy to imbue India’s manufacturing node with its global standards, positioning the Nagpur hub as more than a local production base but as a strategic link in the broader Falcon and Rafale supply chain.

Meanwhile, Global Opportunities Trust (GOT), a London-listed investment trust, holds Dassault Aviation as one of its top equity positions. As of 31 July 2025, Dassault represented about 2.8% of GOT’s net assets. This is a meaningful allocation within its focused equity portfolio, highlighting GOT’s confidence in Dassault’s long-term industrial and aerospace trajectory.

Dassault is reinforcing its commitment to India’s aerospace capacity, streamlining global operational alignment, and strengthening its support footprint. GOT’s stake, albeit modest, reflects its trust in that narrative.

