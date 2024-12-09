Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Elevance Health, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 32.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Elevance Health, Inc. with ticker code (ELV) now have 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $625.00 and $465.00 with the average target price sitting at $520.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at $392.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $436.60 and the 200 day moving average is $505.01. The company has a market cap of 88.63B. The current share price for the company is: $382.14 USD

The potential market cap would be $117,361,641,660 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.91, revenue per share of $747.41 and a 5.84% return on assets.

Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefit, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to individual, employer group risk-based, employer group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and federal employees health benefits (FEHB) program members. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. Carelon Services offers a broad array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers including integrated care delivery, behavioral health, palliative care, utilization management, payment integrity services and subrogation services, as well as health and wellness programs.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Elevance Health, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 27.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Elevance Health, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$520.12’, now 29.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Elevance Health, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$520.12’, now 28.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Elevance Health, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 29.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Elevance Health, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$520.75’, now 26.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Elevance Health, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 21.5% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.