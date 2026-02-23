Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) Stock Analysis: Uncovering a 13.10% Upside Potential in the Healthcare Sector

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV), a prominent player in the healthcare plans industry, presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare market. With a robust market capitalization of $75.69 billion, Elevance Health leverages its expansive suite of health plans and services, including pharmacy and specialty care, to maintain its competitive edge.

Currently trading at $342.93 per share, Elevance Health’s stock has experienced a slight dip of 0.02%, yet it remains within a 52-week range of $274.66 to $452.69. This price position, combined with a forward P/E ratio of 11.60, suggests a potentially undervalued stock in comparison to its growth prospects, especially given the company’s solid revenue growth rate of 9.50%.

While traditional valuation metrics like P/E and PEG ratios are unavailable, the company’s performance metrics paint an encouraging picture. An EPS of $25.21 and a return on equity of 13.25% highlight Elevance Health’s profitability and efficient use of shareholder funds. Furthermore, with a free cash flow of approximately $3.4 billion, the company is well-positioned to sustain its operations and invest in growth opportunities.

Elevance Health’s dividend yield of 2.01%, coupled with a modest payout ratio of 27.13%, offers a reliable income stream for dividend-seeking investors. This financial resilience is further supported by a robust analyst consensus: 14 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings, indicating strong market confidence in the company’s future performance.

Analysts have set a price target range between $332.00 and $474.00, with an average target of $387.85, representing a potential upside of 13.10% from the current price. This optimistic outlook is bolstered by technical indicators such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are closely aligned at $351.93 and $341.37, respectively. The RSI of 69.38 suggests that the stock is nearing overbought territory, indicating potential price stabilization or a pullback in the near term.

Elevance Health’s strategic focus on diversified healthcare services under its Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Wellpoint, and Carelon brands positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive health solutions. With its recent name change from Anthem, Inc., Elevance Health is redefining its brand to better reflect its broad spectrum of healthcare offerings and its commitment to elevating health outcomes.

For investors eyeing the healthcare sector, Elevance Health offers a balanced blend of growth potential and income stability. As the company continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, it remains a noteworthy contender for those seeking long-term value in a dynamic and essential industry.