Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Edison International (EIX) Stock Analysis: Potential Upside and Strong Dividend Yield at the Forefront

Broker Ratings

Investors keeping a keen eye on the utilities sector may find Edison International (NYSE: EIX) an intriguing option, especially given its potential upside and robust dividend yield. With a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, Edison International stands as a significant player in the regulated electric utilities industry in the United States, serving a vast area in Southern California.

**Current Valuation and Market Performance**

Edison International’s current stock price is $58.73, showing a slight increase of 0.01% from the previous day. While the stock’s 52-week range is quite broad, from $50.06 to $88.36, it suggests significant volatility that might be appealing to risk-tolerant investors. Notably, the stock’s forward P/E ratio of 9.58 indicates a potentially undervalued status relative to its earnings prospects. However, the absence of other valuation metrics such as the trailing P/E, PEG ratio, and Price/Book ratio suggests that investors should perform additional due diligence when assessing its intrinsic value.

**Financial and Operational Health**

The company’s recent financial performance highlights some concerns, particularly with a revenue growth decline of 6.50% and a negative free cash flow of over $1.1 billion. Despite these figures, Edison International boasts a return on equity of 15.00%, reflecting efficient use of shareholder capital to generate profits. The reported earnings per share (EPS) of 3.31 further underscores its profitability potential despite the challenges.

**Dividend Potential**

Edison International offers a compelling dividend yield of 5.64%, which is significantly attractive for income-focused investors. However, the high payout ratio of 95.69% indicates that most of its earnings are being returned to shareholders in the form of dividends, leaving limited room for reinvestment or growth initiatives. This could be a red flag for those seeking long-term capital appreciation.

**Analyst Ratings and Price Targets**

Analysts seem cautiously optimistic about Edison International, with 14 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and only 1 sell rating. The average target price of $70.32 implies a potential upside of 19.74% from the current price, presenting an opportunity for capital gains. The target price range varies from $53.00 to $86.00, providing a wide spectrum for potential price movement.

**Technical Indicators**

From a technical standpoint, Edison International’s 50-day moving average of $56.17 suggests recent momentum, though it remains below the 200-day moving average of $72.79, indicating a potential recovery period. The relative strength index (RSI) at 89.25 signals an overbought condition, which might prompt cautious investors to anticipate a correction. Meanwhile, the MACD of 0.42, compared to the signal line of 0.19, suggests a bullish trend in the short term.

**Conclusion for Investors**

For investors looking at Edison International, the stock presents a mix of opportunities and challenges. The high dividend yield and analyst-rated potential upside offer promising prospects for income and growth. However, investors should remain vigilant about the company’s negative cash flow and high payout ratio, which may impact its long-term sustainability and growth potential. As always, investors are encouraged to consider their risk tolerance and conduct comprehensive due diligence before making investment decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Fastenal Company (FAST) Stock Analysis: Evaluating a Solid Dividend Player with Robust ROE

    Broker Ratings

    FMC Corporation (FMC) Stock Analysis: Exploring the 13.95% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 29% Potential Upside and Robust Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Analysis: 16.85% Potential Upside Raises Investor Interest

    Broker Ratings

    Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock Analysis: A 32% Potential Upside in the Oil & Gas Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Stock Analysis: A Promising 12.73% Upside in the Real Estate Sector

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.