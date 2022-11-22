ECO Animal Health investor presentation covering interim results

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH), a leader in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets, has announced that David Hallas, CEO, and Christopher Wilks, CFO, will be conducting a live presentation covering the Group’s interim results for the period ended 30 September 2022.



The online presentation will take place on Monday 28 November at 10.00 am UK time. This event is open to all existing and potential shareholders and registration is free. Questions can be submitted during the presentation and will be addressed at the end of it.

To register for the event, please click here

A video recording of the presentation will be available shortly afterwards here

ECO Animal Health Group plc researches, develops and commercialises products for livestock. Our business strategy is to generate shareholder value by achieving the maximum sales potential from the existing product portfolio whilst investing in Research and Development for new products, particularly vaccines, and seeking to in-license new products